Smithville man charged with assault in crash that left motorcycle driver critically injured

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors have charged a Smithville man after he was involved in a crash Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a 34-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson about 7:40 p.m. on Litton Way near DD Highway when the collision with a Chevrolet Cruze occurred.

The sheriff’s office stated the man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition Monday morning.

The driver of the Cruze, Jason Kissick of Smithville, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

He was arrested Tuesday, charged with second-degree assault and booked on a $10,000 bond.

The 49-year-old was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Tuesday at 11 a.m.,

