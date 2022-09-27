Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

No victims, evidence of gunman following active shooter report in Belton

A look outside the Chewy plant in Belton for an active shooter report.
A look outside the Chewy plant in Belton for an active shooter report.(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department stated its officers have not found evidence of an active shooter following a 911 call to the Chewy fulfillment center complex Tuesday.

Officers had responded at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at the plant and warehouse off Interstate 49 and the 15000 block of Outer Road.

Just after 12:30 p.m., law enforcement stated more than 30 personnel responded to the scene and had yet to find any indication that shots were fired, or that there was even a gun.

The Chewy facility opened in August 2021. At the time of its opening, Chewy stated the 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center would bring 1,200-1,4000 jobs to the area.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jason Kissick was arrested Tuesday, charged with second-degree assault and booked on a $10,000...
Smithville man charged with assault in crash that left motorcycle driver critically injured
FILE - Shown is a Walmart location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Walmart is...
Walmart to cover fertility treatments under insurance plan
FILE — Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest will warm up in shirts that say “Keepin’ Clean for...
Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl
This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. Cedar County Circuit Judge...
Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo urges feds to shut down Agape school