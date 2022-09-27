Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways.

The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.

Cody Kennedy, a spokesperson for the city of Olathe, said the growth and development in the area has brought increased traffic. The city’s proposal would create a seamless route between K-7 and I-35. It would also widen 119th Street to four lanes.

“Being able to travel over the railroad will make east-west travel a little bit more efficient, a little bit faster for traveling residents and people that are passing by,” he said. “As a top priority, Olathe [has] . . . always been making east-west travel a priority for Olathe residents.”

Kennedy said the project would also improve several intersections, adding stoplights and roundabouts to key crossings in Olathe. It would also feature improved pedestrian/mixed use paths, which would eventually connect to the Haller Trail.

Most residents KCTV5 spoke to about the project liked the idea of increased connectivity, but some voiced concerns about how the project could change their neighborhoods and properties.

Joanie Whitman lives at the corner of the intersection where 119th ends at Woodland. The extension would run a four-lane road just north of her house. She worried the project would eliminate access to a second driveway her family uses to get to a shed, propane tank and septic system.

Concrete medians in between the four lanes on 119th and Woodland would also mean she could not turn left from her house.

“I believe it’s necessary to extend 119th through because there is a lot of traffic,” Whitman said. “But, for us, it’s a negative impact. Our home is right at the corner, which means we could go from a nice country feel to a major throughway.”

Kennedy said the project designs have not been finalized and that the city has been speaking with residents about potential issues with the plans.

“To see the benefits this project has for the community is going to be an exciting process,” he said.

