No victims, evidence found following report of possible active shooter in Belton

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Belton police say that, around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, an employee called 911 to report a possible active shooter outside of the Saddle Creek Warehouse off E. 160th Street.

Initially, investigators had reported officers were called to the Chewy, Inc. fulfillment center in the Southview Commerce Center near I-49 and 155th Street in Belton. Upon further investigation, police determined Saddle Creek Warehouse personnel overheard radio communications from an unknown source about an active shooter event and called 911 to report a possible emergency.

Law enforcement personnel searched both warehouses. They found no evidence of an active shooter at either location. They found no weapons, nor anyone with any injuries.

“The initial information I am receiving is that a manager heard something over the radio, some information over their internal communication system, that prompted him to call 911,” said Belton Police Department Lt. Dan Davis. “This does not appear, at this time, to be an outside swatting incident.”

Employees gathered in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon until investigators completed searches of the buildings. Rodney Love rushed to one of the parking lots to check on his mother who works nearby.

“Happy to see her, when I was able to,” Love said. “I ran up to her and gave her a big hug.”

A spokesperson for Chewy, Inc. sent a written statement that said:

“This morning, the Belton Police Department was dispatched due to a potential threat at another building near our Belton Fulfillment Center. Even though the initial threat did not involve Chewy, our building was promptly evacuated out of an abundance of caution and cleared by the responding officers who determined there was no threat on site. The safety of our team members is our priority, and we are thankful to our local law enforcement for their swift partnership.”

