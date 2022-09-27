Aging & Style
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Feb. 17, 2022. Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic. But the first 3 1/2 months of his administration have been beset by a string of high-profile violent incidents, with the Tuesday, April 12, shooting on a subway train the most terrifying and public of all. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A briefing meant to show off the good in New York City may have cast a not-so-good light on the Midwest.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams briefed the media on Tuesday about his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He said in both locations, he said the people welcomed him because they recognized New York City and its “brand,” something he said a place like Kansas lacks.

“We have a brand. And when people see it, it means something,” said Mayor Adams. “You know when we go there...Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, okay, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity,” the mayor continued.

Adams said New York is considered an international city and America’s city. He said what happens in New York City impacts the globe, and how people are going to perceive us (America) across the globe.

In a post on Facebook, 12 News asked people what makes them Kansas Proud. Find out what they had to say here: https://www.facebook.com/kwchnews/posts/10160375207387421

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

