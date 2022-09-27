Aging & Style
Mid-Continent Public Library Board votes to reduce tax levy

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Mid-Continent Public Library Board voted to reduce their tax levy by more than 2 cents. That doesn’t seem like much, but it’ll reduce funding for the libraries by about $4.3 million.

Mid-Continent is one of the nation’s largest library systems, serving more than 800,000 people across three counties: Jackson, Platte and Clay.

As of right now, closures have been ruled out. However, you might start noticing changes next year.

Those include longer hold times on books, both physical and audio.

Reduced staffing would be another change. They would have to put a pause on hiring for their open positions, some of which have been open for months.

Needing to hold onto outdated technology is another potentiality.

We talked to Interim CEO for the Mid-Continent System Susan Wray, who said her staff is scrambling to find savings in the budget.

“We know that we’re going to cut from three broad areas: personnel, library materials and operations. All three of those areas will be affected. We’re coming up with ideas. We’ll make proposals to the board and they will have to approve whatever cuts we put forth.”

Staff had meetings Monday morning to draft up a proposal. It should be done by the first part of next week. The next board meeting is next Wednesday night.

