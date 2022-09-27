Aging & Style
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people

James Michael Allen was charged in connection with a boat crash on Gardner Lake over Labor Day...
James Michael Allen was charged in connection with a boat crash on Gardner Lake over Labor Day weekend.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend.

A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate of speed when it crashed just after 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. The court document stated that people who approached the boat to help saw four people on board, one of whom appeared to be unconscious.

The boat drove off before the onlookers were able to render aid.

A 911 caller stated one of the people on board injured their arm in the incident and that it looked “like hamburger meat,” the document stated.

Allen, a former employee of the City of Gardner, appeared to be intoxicated and swayed while he stood in place as police interviewed him, blew a .18 BAC, according to the court record.

A person on board told police Allen had asked if he could drive the boat and that once he took the wheel, he crashed into land. Two people were injured as a result of the crash.

Allen was arrested and placed on a $50,000 surety bond, which he posted Sept. 8.

