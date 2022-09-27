Aging & Style
K-State’s Martinez named National Quarterback of the Week

FILE - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) carries the ball for a touchdown past...
FILE - Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) carries the ball for a touchdown past Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8), left, linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) and defensive back Justin Broiles (25) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcat Quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week.

After an impressive performance leading the Kansas State Wildcats to a 41-34 victory against No. 6 Oklahoma, K-State said quarterback Adrian Martinez has earned his third honor this week as he was given the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week.

K-State noted that Martinez was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and a Manning Award Star of the Week on Monday - the latter of which fans vote for the quarterback of the week on Facebook.

A Fresno, Cali., native, the university indicated that Martinez threw for 234 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-34 aim with no interceptions while also rushing for 148 years and a career-high four touchdowns in the victory.

This was the most rushing touchdowns by a Wildcat since Skylar Thompson also went for four scores against Oklahoma in 2019.

K-State said Martinez’s rushing yardage was also the second most of his career - just shy of the 157 yards he had at Rutgers in 2020 while playing for Nebraska.

The university also noted that Martinez paired with running back Deuce Vaughn to give K-State two 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time since the 2017 Cactus Bowl against UCLA and for the first time in a Big 12 game since the 2017 Oklahoma game.

According to K-State, the signal caller directed an offense that went for 509 yards against a stout Sooner defense - the most by the Wildcats since the 2019 Bowling Green game and the most in a big 12 game since the 2014 Texas Tech game.

Lastly, K-State indicated that Martinez helped guide the team to its 11th all-time victory against an Associated Press top-10 team while it was the fifth in a road game. The team has now defeated a team ranked in the AP Top 25 in four of the last six seasons - including the third time under head coach Chris Klieman. It said the Wildcats handed Oklahoma its ninth loss since 2012 with four of those coming from Kansas.

The Wildcats will return home to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1 to take on Texas Tech at 11 a.m. The game will be aired on ESPN+ with less than 800 tickets remaining for the in-person contest.

Fans can purchase tickets to the game HERE.

