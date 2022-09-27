Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

FORECAST: Starts out cool Tuesday, but highs in the upper 70s

By Greg Bennett
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure still remains our dominant feature for the next several days, and depending on the orientation of this area of high pressure, we will either increase temperatures 3 to 4 degrees above normal, or decrease temperatures to seasonal conditions. This means temperatures will range between the lower 70s and upper 70s through the work week and clear through the weekend.

Wet weather chances will hold off this week, including for our weekend forecast, but there is a front showing up in our model runs for next week. At this time, 20 to 30 percent chances for scattered shower activity are plausible next Wednesday and Thursday. This will aid in stabilizing temperatures to hold at seasonal.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
FORECAST: Cool to start your Tuesday, but back up into the upper 70s
Tuesday morning, many will start the day in the upper 40s. Expect sunshine and highs near 77 by...
FORECAST: Sunshine, highs near 77 for Tuesday
Breezy conditions will pick up and gusts are expected between 20 and 30 mph for the afternoon
FORECAST: Windy conditions, low 70s expected on Monday
Clear skies, calm winds, and a chill in the air heading into the new week Kansas City. We will...
FORECAST: A beautiful stretch of weather ahead for Kansas City