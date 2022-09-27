FORECAST: Starts out cool Tuesday, but highs in the upper 70s

High pressure still remains our dominant feature for the next several days, and depending on the orientation of this area of high pressure, we will either increase temperatures 3 to 4 degrees above normal, or decrease temperatures to seasonal conditions. This means temperatures will range between the lower 70s and upper 70s through the work week and clear through the weekend.

Wet weather chances will hold off this week, including for our weekend forecast, but there is a front showing up in our model runs for next week. At this time, 20 to 30 percent chances for scattered shower activity are plausible next Wednesday and Thursday. This will aid in stabilizing temperatures to hold at seasonal.

