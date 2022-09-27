Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

El Dorado man arrested on 43 counts of child pornography

Aaron Langley-Dunning.
Aaron Langley-Dunning.(El Dorado Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - El Dorado Police on Monday arrested Aaron Langley-Dunning on 43 counts of aggravated internet trading in child pornography, among other charges.

The arrest was made following an investigation into an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alleging the sexual exploitation of children.

Langley-Dunning was also arrested one count each of electronic solicitation, indecent solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Latest News

Brad Stephens and Carolyn Long, along with analysts Pete Mundo and Sly James, preview the...
KCTV5 Election Special
A look outside the Belton Fulfillment Center for an active shooter report.
No victims or evidence of gunman following active shooter report in Belton
James Michael Allen was charged in connection with a boat crash on Gardner Lake over Labor Day...
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in...
New York City mayor: ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand’
Jason Kissick was arrested Tuesday, charged with second-degree assault and booked on a $10,000...
Smithville man charged with assault in crash that left motorcycle driver critically injured