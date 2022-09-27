Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”

Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house.

On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up by wooden pillars. They said they’ve been worried about their safety and the protection of their young children.

“Spring came and a lot snakes [were] coming out. My 7-year-old daughter, she stepped on the snakes,” Arredondo said.

According to Arredondo, they’ve reached out to city officials about the condition of the house.

“I tell all that to the supervisor, I tell all that to the city and they’re just taking notes,” she said.

As of February, the house is on the city’s dangerous buildings list.

Arredondo said she hopes to see the home torn down. Until then, she just wants change.

“I wish they can clean up leaves and clean up between my area, on my aisle. I mean, it’s dangerous overall,” she said.

KCTV5 reached out to Kansas City officials on the matter. They said that, once a dangerous building has been posted, the owner has 30 days to mitigate the issues.

If that does not happen, the city then takes a sample for asbestos from the house. If the test is negative, the blighted house will be demolished either later this year or in early 2023.

If the house tests positive for asbestos, the demolition process may be delayed.

