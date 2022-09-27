Deadline approaching for Missouri drivers to get some gas money back, but it won’t break the bank

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri drivers have three days left to return their gas receipts to get 25 cents back on each gallon.

Drivers will need to fill out a 4923-H form on the Department of Revenue’s website by Sept. 30 to get a return, as part of the Missouri gas tax rebate.

For example, if you have a 15-gallon tank and fill that up once a week, then you would get back $19.50 on the year.

The gas tax rate went up from 17 cents to 19.5 cents last October, and then to 22 cents a gallon this past July 1. The Missouri Department of Revenue says that’ll go up to almost 30 cents per gallon in 2025---so you could get some cash back and save up.

Here’s the process: You need all the receipts from any gas purchase between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Head to the Department of Revenue website and fill out a 4923-H form. You need your car’s VIN number, the date you bought the gas, the address of the gas station and the exact number of gallons. Then submit it on the website or send it by email or regular mail.

The department encourages you to file electronically.

Some drivers are saying every bit back helps.

Linette Lurvey said, “I’m sure if you save your receipts and everything, it will probably take a little time to make, but you’ll get some money back.”

There are exemptions to the state’s fuel tax, including all sales to federal government agencies, dyed diesel, and dyed kerosene, bulk sales of 100 gallons, and watercraft fuel sales to marinas.

Tim Young said, “The way things are going right now, everything just keeps going up and up so everybody needs a break, I think.”

