You’ll be able to fly nonstop from KCI to Cancun, Rivera Maya in 2023

CANCUN - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of the beach area with palapa umbrellas in Cancun,...
CANCUN - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of the beach area with palapa umbrellas in Cancun, Mexico on September 29, 2018. Cancun and the surrounding areas a re a major tourists destination with its warm water, scenic beaches, and many resorts to choose from. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Lumix)(Getty Images)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nonstop flights from KCI to Cancun and Riviera Maya will be available next year.

A nonstop flight will leave on Friday, March 12, for five nights. Flights will also depart every Sunday from May 21 to August 6 for six-night trips.

Passengers will be flying with the VivaAerobus airline on an Airbus A320. They will land at Cancun International Airport (CUN).

The flights will offer free carry-on bags.

The news comes from Vacation Express, a KCI partner.

“We are thrilled to have Vacation Express return with nonstop service to Cancun,” said Kansas City Director of Aviation Pat Klein. “We know a lot of Kansas Citians like to take advantage of the all-inclusive packages to enhance the experience.”

To learn more about those packages, click here to visit vacationexpress.com.

