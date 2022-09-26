‘We have to stop this’: Kansas City’s homicide victims remembered on National Day of Remembrance

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Today is the National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims.

With just over three months left on the year Kansas City sits at 118 murders.

“She was the life of the party, very outgoing, loving, and loud,” says Nakiwa Kelley.

Sadly, Kelley’s transgender daughter Denzell Swan is one of those 118.

Swan was killed in late July after being stabbed.

Kelley is now one of many Kansas Citians receiving support through homicide advocacy group KC Mothers in Charge.

“To be able to be a part of this community gives me hope, it gives me comfort,” says Kelley.

As the names of homicide victims were being recognized, it was a reminder for many that the violence must come to an end.

“If you have a problem, stop and think, because you are not ruining one life, you’re ruining many,” says Ruth.

Ruth lost her son and veteran Shawn Ricks after he was shot and killed back in July of 2020.

“We have to stop this,” says Ruth.

In Ruth’s case and Rosilyn Temple, the founder of KC Mothers in Charge, this day isn’t only about remembering their loved one, but hopefully encouraging the community to step up in helping solve the many unsolved cases.

“They can see all of us together and maybe somebody knows someone’s homicide, like my homicide is still unsolved. Get these people out of our community because it is a community problem,” says Temple.

If you have any information on any homicides in the KC metro, you are asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.