Mandy is a beautiful, independent hound/shepherd mix who wants to play with everybody and loves to be a cheerleader!

She listens to her name and takes her business outside.

She has no fear and wants to explore and play.

Mandy makes fast friends with other pups and is nice to the kitties in her foster home.

She would love a forever family that is looking for a playful friend!

To adopt Mandy go to mscrescue.org.

