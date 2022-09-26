Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Missouri

Authorities say law enforcement officers shot and killed two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers fatally shot two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri, authorities said.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that an Ozark police officer tried to stop a car early Saturday after suspecting the driver was impaired but the driver fled. The officer did not pursue the car but relayed information to other officers.

The dead were identified as Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri.

The car was later seen near Highlandville in Christian County and a pursuit began when the driver did not stop. After the vehicle attempted to run over a deputy, a Christian County sheriff’s deputy performed a maneuver that forced the vehicle to stop, according to the statement.

The man and woman in the car did not comply with commands and Shafer brandished a weapon, prompting officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s office and Nixa and Ozark police departments to fire, killing Shafer and Bailey, according to the statement.

An investigation into the shooting is continuing. No further information was available Monday.

Latest News

Missouri senators have given first-round approval to a plan to cut individual income taxes.
Missouri Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income taxes
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
Missouri Supreme Court won’t weigh recreational pot lawsuit
Sheena Greitens, left, listens as Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, speaks during a news...
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
Priest’s record expunged after St. Louis sodomy case dropped