Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Motorcyclist hits pedestrian near Arrowhead, both injured

Generic.
Generic.(CBS46 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people are in the hospital today after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian near Arrowhead Stadium this morning.

The police said it happened in the area of Blue Ridge Cutoff and 40th Street at 11:22 a.m. Monday.

They said the pedestrian was in one of Blue Ridge Cutoff’s lanes of travel, “right at Gate 1 for Arrowhead in the crosswalk.”

Meanwhile, a black Harley Davidson was going south in the same lane. It ended up hitting the pedestrian.

The motorcyclist lost control of the bike and was ejected. He was wearing a “half-helmet” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
KCPD investigating 2 homicides just over 2 miles apart
Cleon D. White.
Man charged in fatal shooting at 19th & Vine last September
FILE — The vehicle vs. motorcycle collision occurred Sunday evening near Smithville Lake.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash, DUI suspect in custody
FILE — Kansas City Police Department
KCPD: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose in KC ‘completely unfounded’