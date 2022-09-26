Motorcyclist hits pedestrian near Arrowhead, both injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people are in the hospital today after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian near Arrowhead Stadium this morning.

The police said it happened in the area of Blue Ridge Cutoff and 40th Street at 11:22 a.m. Monday.

They said the pedestrian was in one of Blue Ridge Cutoff’s lanes of travel, “right at Gate 1 for Arrowhead in the crosswalk.”

Meanwhile, a black Harley Davidson was going south in the same lane. It ended up hitting the pedestrian.

The motorcyclist lost control of the bike and was ejected. He was wearing a “half-helmet” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.