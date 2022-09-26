Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash, DUI suspect in custody

FILE — The vehicle vs. motorcycle collision occurred Sunday evening near Smithville Lake.
FILE — The vehicle vs. motorcycle collision occurred Sunday evening near Smithville Lake.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a car crash Sunday evening near Smithville Lake.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a 34-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson about 7:40 p.m. on Litton Way near DD Highway when the collision with a Chevrolet Cruze occurred.

The sheriff’s office stated the man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition Monday morning.

Law enforcement indicated the driver of the Cruze was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Kansas City Police Department
KCPD: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose in KC ‘completely unfounded’
FILE — An Ottawa man died Sunday afternoon in a crash at a dirt bike track.
Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park
Abortion and the midterms
After Kansas litmus test, abortion rights in full view as November looms
FILE — The CDC reports there are more than 80 cases in Missouri and just under 25,000 cases in...
Sexual identity dropped from monkeypox screening in Missouri