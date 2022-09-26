Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash, DUI suspect in custody

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a car crash Sunday evening near Smithville Lake.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a 34-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson about 7:40 p.m. on Litton Way near DD Highway when the collision with a Chevrolet Cruze occurred.

The sheriff’s office stated the man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition Monday morning.

Law enforcement indicated the driver of the Cruze was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

