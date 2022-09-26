Man charged in fatal shooting at 19th & Vine last September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened about a year ago in the area of E. 19th Street & Vine Street.

Cleon D. White, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, the fatal shooting the charges stem from occurred Sept. 8, 2021, at 12:10 a.m.

The shooting victim, later identified as 32-year-old Mortez Falkner, was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and ultimately died from his injuries. The medical examiner determined that he was shot in the back and ruled his death a homicide.

Officers had been told that Falkner, who had just turned 32, was shot in the area of 19th & Vine. When they went there, they did find a scene and were able to collect shell casings. Officers were also told that Falkner was celebrating a birthday party with friends when someone in a dark vehicle shot him and left the scene.

It turns out that vehicle was stolen. Ultimately, it found found a half a mile away from where it was reported stolen. It was then processed for trace evidence and DNA from the steering wheel and gearshift was matched back to White. His genetic profile was also found on shell casings collected at the scene of the shooting.

