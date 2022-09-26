KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 30th & Montgall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened just 2.3 miles away from a triple shooting this afternoon.

Just before 1:45 p.m., officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of E. 30th Street and Montgall Avenue. They said they received multiple calls regarding about the sound of gunshots in that area.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim on the sidewalk near the intersection.

Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived but, ultimately, the victim was declared dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene. They will be processing it for evidence and canvassing for potential witnesses.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Homicide Detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The police say that this homicide scene is not connected to the triple shooting scene in the area of E. 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue, which happened at about the same time and is 2.3 miles away.

