KCPD investigating 2 homicides just over 2 miles apart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating two homicide that happened not far from each other this afternoon.

According to police, one scene is at E. 30th Street and Montgall Avenue. The other is in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue, which is in the area of E. 25th Street and Hardesty.

The police department notified the media about both scenes just after 2 p.m.

According to Google Maps, these scenes are 2.3 miles apart. That is a 6-minute drive.

