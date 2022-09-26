Aging & Style
Grandview man killed in car crash, two others seriously injured

FILE — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A has responded to 46 fatal traffic crashes in 2022.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 44-year-old man died Sunday afternoon after he was involved in a Cass County crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Charles Puhr of Grandview was driving a Honda vehicle on Route D at 166th Street just before 2 p.m. when a 1984 Chevrolet entered into his path.

Puhr’s car struck the vehicle, which had two people inside.

A crash report indicated Puhr, 44, was taken to Belton Regional Hospital and died from his injuries.

The two others in the crash were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A has responded to 46 fatal traffic crashes in 2022.

