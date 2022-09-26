FORECAST: Windy conditions, low 70s expected on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With high pressure building in today, the transition process will create a bit of turbulence to our lower mid-levels.

This means that breezy conditions will pick up and gusts are expected between 20 and 30 mph for the afternoon. With the transition of high pressure comes cooler air from the north and high temperatures are anticipated to be seasonal in the low and middle 70s.

We will lessen the gusty conditions by sundown today and mild winds will take over for the work week. Sunny skies will remain a dominant feature, however, as we center over high-pressure temperatures will rise.

By the end of the week, we may see temperatures between 78-83° before falling back to seasonal through the weekend into next week.

The reason for the rise and then immediate fall in temperature is due to a transition from high pressure to a weak cold front. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, there’s a slight opportunity for isolated showers to occur, and with the passage of that front cool air re-develops.

