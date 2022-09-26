Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

FORECAST: A beautiful stretch of weather ahead for Kansas City

By Erin Little
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clear skies, calm winds, and a chill in the air heading into the new week Kansas City.

We will start your Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

A beautiful stretch of fall weather is on the way for the metro with highs in the middle 70s this week and dry skies.

Rainfall chances will remain very low the next 7 days.

Stay connected with Storm Track 5 Weather at KCTV5 News.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Quiet week on tap for Kansas City weather.
FORECAST: Quiet weather on tap for next 7-10 days
Quiet week on tap for Kansas City weather
FORECAST: Quiet weather on tap for next 7-10 days
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front...
FORECAST: A spectacular Sunday as temperatures land in mid to upper 70s
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front...
FORECAST: A spectacular Sunday as temperatures land in mid to upper 70s