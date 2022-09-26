FORECAST: A beautiful stretch of weather ahead for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clear skies, calm winds, and a chill in the air heading into the new week Kansas City.

We will start your Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

A beautiful stretch of fall weather is on the way for the metro with highs in the middle 70s this week and dry skies.

Rainfall chances will remain very low the next 7 days.

Stay connected with Storm Track 5 Weather at KCTV5 News.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.