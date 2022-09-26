Advocating for students and educators
With teacher shortages on the rise around Kansas City and across Missouri the Missouri NEA has been the premier advocate for more resources to public schools. Bill is joined by the President of the Missouri National Education Association, Phil Murray, to learn more about how they’re ensuring students and educators get the resources they need. Sponsored by Missouri NEA
