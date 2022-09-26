Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Advocating for students and educators

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With teacher shortages on the rise around Kansas City and across Missouri the Missouri NEA has been the premier advocate for more resources to public schools. Bill is joined by the President of the Missouri National Education Association, Phil Murray, to learn more about how they’re ensuring students and educators get the resources they need.  Sponsored by Missouri NEA

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New...
New Week, New You: Exercises to strengthen your vision
KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New...
New Week, New You: Exercises to strengthen your vision
With teacher shortages on the rise around Kansas City and across Missouri the Missouri NEA has...
Advocating for students and educators
KU Football is off to a hot start this season. Bill and Grace talk with Assistant Athletic...
Meritrust Touchdown Club seating