One dead in motorcycle crash early Sunday morning

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said a one-vehicle motorcycle crash left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Police said an investigation revealed a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on I-70 approaching the entrance ramp to southbound I-435 when, for unknown reasons, they lost control and were ejected from the bike -- a yellow special custom motorcycle. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was found lying on the south side shoulder of eastbound I-70, just past the entrance ramp to southbound I-435.

Emergency personnel declared the motorcyclist dead on the scene.

No age or gender for the person has been released.

Police said the crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. It resulted in two lanes of eastbound I-70 and the entrance ramp to I-435 being closed for approximately three hours.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

