Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred at 7:22 p.m. when, according to crash reports, Wiley’s motorcycle struck the rear of a 2022 Aprilia motorcycle, causing both drivers to be ejected and both vehicles to travel off the highway.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.