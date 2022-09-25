Aging & Style
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

A crash involving two motorcycles Saturday night left one Kansas City, Missouri, man dead.
A crash involving two motorcycles Saturday night left one Kansas City, Missouri, man dead.(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred at 7:22 p.m. when, according to crash reports, Wiley’s motorcycle struck the rear of a 2022 Aprilia motorcycle, causing both drivers to be ejected and both vehicles to travel off the highway.

READ MORE: One dead following crash on I-435 near Highway 45

