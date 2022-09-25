Aging & Style
Man in critical condition after home explosion

FILE Photo: Osage County Sheriff's office responded to a house explosion Saturday, September 24th, 2022.(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old man has been flown to KU Med in critical condition after a home explosion around 7 pm Saturday night. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, 911 callers reported a possible explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells confirmed the details to 13 News just before the 10 pm newscast. At that time, he said the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office had just arrived on scene to begin their investigation. He declined to speculate on a potential cause until investigators are able to do their work. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, first-arriving deputies reported that the house was destroyed and was on fire.

The explosion occurred in the 117th and Indian Hills Area not far from the Shawnee County line. Multiple agencies responded, including Carbondale fire, Burlingame Fire, Auburn Fire, Osage County EMS, and LifeSave Air Ambulance.

