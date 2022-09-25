Kansas City residents stand in solidarity with Iranians following death of woman in police custody

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Dozens stood at the Country Club Plaza calling for freedom in Iran on Saturday.

One protestor tells KCTV5 the Iranian government does not represent its people.

“We are here to say that 43 years of repression is enough. Forty-three years of terrorism is enough,” said Hossein Saiedian, a professor at the University of Kansas.

The protest was in solidarity with unrest and mass protests in the Islamic country. It comes after the death of a 22-year old Mahsa Amini. Police said she had a heart attack after being arrested for not wearing her hijab correctly. Others believe she was beaten.

In Kansas City, supporters said the Iranian government needs to be overthrown.

“Iranian people need a democratic government and the Iranian people as the international community to support their cause to condemn the Iranian regime,” said Saiedian

He said he wants to see change and one of the ways to work toward it is by taking action by continuing to demonstrate and contacting elected officials.

