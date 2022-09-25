Aging & Style
HALFTIME: Chiefs lead Colts, 14-10

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown reception during the...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Indianapolis Colts, 14-10, at halftime.

The Chiefs fell into a 7-0 hole after a muffed punt by Skyy Moore gave the Colts the ball inside the red zone. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan connected with Jelani Woods for a 1-yard score minutes into the first quarter.

READ MORE: Gameday Blog: Chiefs visit Colts

Kansas City eventually answered when Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for a 3-yard score with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. In the second quarter, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored on a 1-yard run and Mahomes found Kelce again for a 2-point conversion to give the Chiefs a 14-10 lead with 1:46 remaining before the half.

