HALFTIME: Chiefs lead Colts, 14-10

INDIANAPOLIS (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Indianapolis Colts, 14-10, at halftime.

The Chiefs fell into a 7-0 hole after a muffed punt by Skyy Moore gave the Colts the ball inside the red zone. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan connected with Jelani Woods for a 1-yard score minutes into the first quarter.

Kansas City eventually answered when Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce for a 3-yard score with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. In the second quarter, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored on a 1-yard run and Mahomes found Kelce again for a 2-point conversion to give the Chiefs a 14-10 lead with 1:46 remaining before the half.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.