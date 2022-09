KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to build upon a 2-0 record, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in Week 3.

Follow our Gameday Blog all day for reports, highlights and updates.

An interesting note on Shaq Leonard being out today vs the #chiefs. My report on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/3Dz9jPDS9x — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.