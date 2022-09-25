Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis

Art Hains/Missouri State University
Art Hains/Missouri State University(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis.

Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.

Art Hains first came to Springfield as a 21-year-old broadcaster in 1977 and, except for a four-year period, has been “The Voice of the Bears” ever since. In 2008, Hains added the additional duties of game-day host for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. He anchors pre- and postgame coverage for the 90-station Chiefs Radio Network, which is the largest in the NFL.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is congratulated in the dugout following his two-run home...
Royals score 11 runs in sixth inning to overcome 9-run deficit
The Kansas City Current have went three months without losing a match.
KC Current clinch spot in playoffs just one year after last-place finish in standings
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive...
Ryan drives Colts to 1st win with 20-17 comeback vs Chiefs
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma...
K-State ranked, KU receiving votes in latest AP poll