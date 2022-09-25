Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

FORECAST: A spectacular Sunday as temperatures land in mid to upper 70s

Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front...
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward.(All)
By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward.

This will bring a push of cooler air our way which will drop temperatures into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak on Sunday.

The afternoon looks spectacular as well with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Our weather pattern remains quiet through the next few days with no measurable rainfall expected.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.