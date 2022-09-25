FORECAST: A spectacular Sunday as temperatures land in mid to upper 70s

Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward.

This will bring a push of cooler air our way which will drop temperatures into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak on Sunday.

The afternoon looks spectacular as well with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Our weather pattern remains quiet through the next few days with no measurable rainfall expected.

