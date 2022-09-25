Aging & Style
FORECAST: Quiet weather on tap for next 7-10 days

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunny skies and cooler temperatures expected today. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s with one or two spots possibly reaching 80 degrees.

This evening gets a bit chilly as the low bottoms out in the upper 40s close to 50 degrees. Near normal temperatures continue into Tuesday before another cold front arrives.

This won’t bring rain but it will drop temperatures a bit as highs are expected to struggle to get out of the 60s for many locations. A subtle warming trend returns late into the week but quiet weather remains for a while.

