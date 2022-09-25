Aging & Style
Child suffers serious injuries after falling off parade float in Stockton, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after falling off a parade float in Stockton on Saturday.

The incident happened at the city’s annual Black Walnut Festival Parade around 3:30 p.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say the boy fell off the right side of the float. The back of the float ran him over. Emergency personnel airlifted the boy to a hospital in Springfield.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

