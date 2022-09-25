Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash.

The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.

Saturday, people in the community lined the streets as the girl headed home from the hospital.

The crash occurred Aug. 29 when the family was hit by a 71-year-old man driving a 2003 Mercury. Crash reports indicated the buggy was turning onto Highway 58 and was hit by the car going 60 miles per hour.

A neighbor told KCTV5 the scene was traumatic and that he believed it was a miracle the family survived.

“I tried to find the buggy they ride in because we’re neighbors and we do a lot together and there was no buggy to be found. Then, I realized it was just in pieces everywhere,” said neighbor Dan Atkinson.

