Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash.

The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.

Saturday, people in the community lined the streets as the girl headed home from the hospital.

READ MORE: Family still trying to heal after being hit by car while aboard buggy

The crash occurred Aug. 29 when the family was hit by a 71-year-old man driving a 2003 Mercury. Crash reports indicated the buggy was turning onto Highway 58 and was hit by the car going 60 miles per hour.

A neighbor told KCTV5 the scene was traumatic and that he believed it was a miracle the family survived.

“I tried to find the buggy they ride in because we’re neighbors and we do a lot together and there was no buggy to be found. Then, I realized it was just in pieces everywhere,” said neighbor Dan Atkinson.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

