Off-duty Wichita Police Detective Arrested for DUI

A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city...
A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city bus.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Records)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Police Detective is facing charges of a DUI charge after a car crash involving a city bus.

Wichita Police said in a release Saturday that officers were called to an accident at Douglas and Waco around 11:50 p.m. September 23.

A car and a Wichita Q Line bus crashed, but no injuries were reported.

When officers talked with the driver of the car, off-duty WPD Detective MaryAnna Hoyt, police said they saw signs of impairment.

The investigation was handed over to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies booked her into the Sedgwick County Jail for a DUI.

Hoyt has been with the city for 15 years and is a detective in the Investigation Division.

She is on paid administrative leave.

An internal investigation will be completed when Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office finishes its investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

