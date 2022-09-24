Oak Grove mom encouraged by federal grant to fight opioid overdoses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- The White House is pouring $1.5 billion into addressing the opioid overdose epidemic.

It’s welcome news for one local mom whose son barely survived a fentanyl overdose.

The money is being spread through all states, tribal lands and territories. Kansas is getting $8 million. Missouri is getting $25 million. That doesn’t include a separate grant of nearly $10 million focused on specific rural towns.

Crystal Cramer is elated. Her son, Maddox, overdosed on fentanyl just last week and nearly died.

“No one’s left out of this group that can be touched by this drug. It’s evil,” she said emphatically.

Maddox is a junior at Oak Grove High School. Oak Grove is not a big city. Its population is about 8,000. Yet, four students have overdosed in just the past month, all off campus, all on separate dates. Three of them survived. One of Maddox’s friends, Carson Moppin, did not. His mom had an open-casket funeral, hoping it would be a lesson to other kids. Maddox told his sobbing mother that he got the message.

But 17 days later, just last week, Cramer’s doorbell camera captured one of Maddox’s friends carrying his lifeless body up to the porch. She rushed out, called 911 and started CPR. She didn’t know until later that he’d taken what he thought was Percocet that was actually Fentanyl. Emergency medical crews administered Narcan.

“Four doses of Narcan saved my kid’s life,” said Cramer.

Now she keeps Narcan, also known by its generic name Naloxone, at her home. She encourages any parent of a teen to do so. It’s available at the pharmacy without a prescription. She said it cost $10 with her insurance.

The Missouri grant will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery programs. That includes “peer-led recovery training,” a piece that speaks loudly to Cramer.

“My son was contacted by another student who is ready to be a resource for him. And that made me happy, because he’s going to listen to a teenage kid more than he’s going to listen to me, obviously,” said Cramer.

That’s exactly why her son agreed to share the very personal video of his life almost ending.

“If it saves one kid, if one kid listens, then we did our job,” she declared.

She sees a bright future for Maddox, perhaps one where he can be the one to give peer support.

On Friday, Oak Grove Schools sent a letter to parents acknowledging the unsettling series of overdoses in the district and explaining steps the administration is taking. The full letter can be found here.

They also announced an event at the high school from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on October 12th, with education, mental health resources and testimonials.

More than 1,500 Missourians lost their lives to an opioid-related overdose last year, according to the Missouri Institute of Mental Health.

The total federal grant allocation for Missouri is close to $35 million:

$25.3 million for flexible funding

$9.5 million to nine Missouri health providers to expand access to services in rural areas

The following providers will be included in the rural area grant:

Big Springs Medical Association, Inc. (Ellington, MO)

Health Care Coalition of Lafayette County (Waverly, MO)

Washington County Memorial Hospital (Potosi, MO)

Compass Health, Inc. (Clinton, MO)

About Our Kids, Inc. (Lamar, MO)

National Council On Alcoholism And Drug Abuse - St. Louis Area, Inc. (Olivette, MO)

Randolph County Caring Community, Inc. (Moberly, MO)

Northwest Health Services, Inc. (St. Joseph, MO)

Preferred Family Healthcare, Incorporated (Kirksville, MO)

Kansas received flexible funding but was not included in the rural service expansion program.

States and providers included in the Medication Assisted Treatment Access Program can be found here, the Implementation Program here, and the Behavioral Health Program here.

