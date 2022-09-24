Multi-vehicle crash closes right lane of northbound I-435 near 71 highway
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries has blocked the right lane of traffic on northbound I-435 near 71 highway, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police.
The crash occurred at 7:43 a.m. Emergency vehicles were on scene, but a dispatcher said the injuries reported were not life-threatening.
Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash.
