Multi-vehicle crash closes right lane of northbound I-435 near 71 highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries has blocked the right lane of traffic on northbound I-435 near 71 highway, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police.

The crash occurred at 7:43 a.m. Emergency vehicles were on scene, but a dispatcher said the injuries reported were not life-threatening.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

