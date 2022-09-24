Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Multi-vehicle crash closes right lane of northbound I-435 near 71 highway

A multi-vehicle crash occurred Saturday morning on northbound I-435 near 71 highway.
A multi-vehicle crash occurred Saturday morning on northbound I-435 near 71 highway.(KC Scout)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash resulting in minor injuries has blocked the right lane of traffic on northbound I-435 near 71 highway, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police.

The crash occurred at 7:43 a.m. Emergency vehicles were on scene, but a dispatcher said the injuries reported were not life-threatening.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saturday Sept. 24 forecast
FORECAST: Early Saturday fog to make way for sunshine and warmer temps in afternoon
The Hornets improved to 3-2, while the Warriors fell to 4-1.
Chillicothe pulls off 29-20 upset over St. Pius X
The Northmen improve to 5-0, while the Pirates fell to 1-4.
Oak Park stays unbeaten after 45-27 win over Platte County
The Titans improved to 2-3, while the Tigers fell to 2-3.
Lee's Summit West shuts out rival Lee's Summit 38-0