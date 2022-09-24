Independence police sergeant dies, department announces

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday.

Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday.

Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house.

“Since April 1991, Sgt. Dorman has faithfully served the citizens of Independence,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Throughout his 31-year career, he received over 30 letters of commendation, several special unit citations while working in Criminal Investigations and was twice awarded IPD officer of the month. Sgt. Dorman had a larger than life personality and loved the Independence Police Department. His presence will be truly missed.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.