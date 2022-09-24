FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in place early Saturday morning, sunshine and warmer temps return in afternoon

Areas of dense fog will be possible during your morning drive, reducing visibility below one mile. A dense fog advisory remains in effect until 9:00 a.m.

Once the fog lifts we should see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs today will top out in the low to mid 80s. Another front pushes through today but it will be dry and drag in cooler air from the north.

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will only be in the 70s. Monday morning will be a bit chilly with lows in the 40s. But quiet weather sticks around through the remainder of the week before a subtle warmup arrives heading into next weekend.

