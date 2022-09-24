Aging & Style
Daniels stars again as KU defeats Duke, 35-27

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Jalon Daniels and the Kansas Jayhawks stayed hot Saturday, rolling to a 35-27 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

Daniels threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score, running roughshod over the Blue Devils defense throughout Saturday afternoon. The junior quarterback was efficient throwing the ball through the air, completing 19 of 23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 83 yards of rushing and a score on the ground that gave KU a 35-20 lead with (time) remaining in the fourth quarter.

Daniels four touchdown passes went to four different Jayhawks. The opening score was the first touchdown of the career for tight end Trevor Kardell. Daniel Hishaw scored from 73 yards out on a determined catch-and-run.

The Jayhawks moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2009, when the Jayhawks won five in a row to begin the season.

Kansas will host Iowa State in Lawrence next weekend. That game will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT.

