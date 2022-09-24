Daniels stars again as KU defeats Duke, 35-27

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Jalon Daniels and the Kansas Jayhawks stayed hot Saturday, rolling to a 35-27 win over the Duke Blue Devils.

Daniels threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score, running roughshod over the Blue Devils defense throughout Saturday afternoon. The junior quarterback was efficient throwing the ball through the air, completing 19 of 23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 83 yards of rushing and a score on the ground that gave KU a 35-20 lead with (time) remaining in the fourth quarter.

Daniels four touchdown passes went to four different Jayhawks. The opening score was the first touchdown of the career for tight end Trevor Kardell. Daniel Hishaw scored from 73 yards out on a determined catch-and-run.

The play of the week.

The play of the year.

The play of all eternity.



DANIEL HISHAW 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/T5ZmLQeVlV — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 24, 2022

The Jayhawks moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2009, when the Jayhawks won five in a row to begin the season.

Kansas will host Iowa State in Lawrence next weekend. That game will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT.

