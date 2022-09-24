Aging & Style
Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation unveils ‘twin’ statue at museum

Governor Laura Kelly was in Atchison for the unveiling of an Amelia Earhart statue at the...
Governor Laura Kelly was in Atchison for the unveiling of an Amelia Earhart statue at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum.(Laura Kelly/Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (KCTV) - The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation unveiled a bronze statue Saturday morning commemorating the famous aviator.

The Earhart statue is a ‘twin’ model of one recently installed at the U.S. Capitol. Earhart was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean over 90 years ago.

“Although it was a historic milestone to bring Amelia Earhart to the U.S. Capitol in July, we are especially thrilled to finally unveil this ‘twin’ bronze statue of Amelia in her beloved, Atchison, Kansas, hometown,” said Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation. “This magnificent statue will stand as an enduring symbol of Amelia’s inspiring legacy that will welcome visitors to the state-of-the-art Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was on hand for the ceremony along with U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner and other civic leaders.

“How better to cement our state’s legacy as the Air Capitol of the World than with a statue at the museum that celebrates a woman who showed all of us what it means to ‘reach for the stars,’” said Kelly.

The museum will open to the public in 2023. The Earhart statue unveiled on July 27 in National Statuary Hall is one of only 11 women among the 100 statues comprising the collection.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to bring Amelia Earhart’s statue to both our nation’s capital and now to Atchison — where her dream of flight began,” said Jacque Pregont, Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation board member and chair of the Amelia Earhart Statuary Hall Selection Committee. “Amelia’s life of adventure and her persevering spirit continue to bring great pride to the city of Atchison and the State of Kansas as home to one of the most admired women in the world.”

