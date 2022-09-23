Your House Your Home: A look at design trends from the Parade of Homes
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Need some inspiration for your house, but don’t know where to start?
Don’t worry! KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink is looking ahead at design trends in today’s Your House Your Home segment.
For more information about the Fall Parade of Homes: https://kchba.org/kc-parade-of-homes/fall
For an interactive map of homes on the tour: https://kc.paradeofhomes.io
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.