Your House Your Home: A look at design trends from the Parade of Homes

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Need some inspiration for your house, but don’t know where to start?

Don’t worry! KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink is looking ahead at design trends in today’s Your House Your Home segment.

For more information about the Fall Parade of Homes: https://kchba.org/kc-parade-of-homes/fall

For an interactive map of homes on the tour: https://kc.paradeofhomes.io

