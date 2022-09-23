Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 critically injured on I-35 near Gardner Road
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash on I-35 northbound near Gardner Road left two people with critical injuries according to emergency medical crews.
The crash occurred at 9:24 a.m. The left lane of I-35 and the left shoulder of the road are blocked as emergency vehicles attend to the situation.
All three vehicles have heavy damage according to a dispatcher.
Kansas City Scout camera footage shows a car in the median as a result.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 will provide updates when possible.
