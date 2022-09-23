Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 critically injured on I-35 near Gardner Road

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A three-vehicle crash on I-35 northbound near Gardner Road left two people with critical injuries according to emergency medical crews.

The crash occurred at 9:24 a.m. The left lane of I-35 and the left shoulder of the road are blocked as emergency vehicles attend to the situation.

All three vehicles have heavy damage according to a dispatcher.

Kansas City Scout camera footage shows a car in the median as a result.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will provide updates when possible.

