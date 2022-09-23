Sporting KC players to visit local middle schools for Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting Kansas City and Children’s Mercy are continuing their Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign by co-hosting a series of assemblies at local middle schools featuring appearances from Sporting players.

The campaign coincides with National Bullying Prevention Month in October. The MLS organization will put on a total of 14 assemblies throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. In each event a Sporting Kansas City player, a Children’s Mercy specialist, a school champion and club mascot Blue.

Assembles in late September and early October will be held at the middle schools of Leawood, Harmony, Pleasant Ridge, Frontier Trail, Oxford, Congress and Overland Trail. On Oct. 5, Frontier Trail Middle School’s assembly will feature Sporting Kansas City defender Coby Jones, an alum of the school.

SKC and Children’s Mercy launched the Red Card KC initiative in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.