Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Sporting KC players to visit local middle schools for Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign

A fan waves a Sporting Kansas City flag before an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew...
A fan waves a Sporting Kansas City flag before an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting Kansas City and Children’s Mercy are continuing their Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign by co-hosting a series of assemblies at local middle schools featuring appearances from Sporting players.

The campaign coincides with National Bullying Prevention Month in October. The MLS organization will put on a total of 14 assemblies throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. In each event a Sporting Kansas City player, a Children’s Mercy specialist, a school champion and club mascot Blue.

Assembles in late September and early October will be held at the middle schools of Leawood, Harmony, Pleasant Ridge, Frontier Trail, Oxford, Congress and Overland Trail. On Oct. 5, Frontier Trail Middle School’s assembly will feature Sporting Kansas City defender Coby Jones, an alum of the school.

SKC and Children’s Mercy launched the Red Card KC initiative in 2018.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football fever returns to KU
Lawrence businesses feeling ripple effect of football fever
Dmarius Bozeman was convicted of one count of second-degree murder, three counts of...
Jury finds Kansas City man guilty in 2021 triple shooting that left 2 dead
Jason L. Carey is being charged following alleged inappropriate social media messages with a...
Parent voices concerns after Belton substitute teacher accused of sending students inappropriate messages
Donald Barden Jr. was convicted Friday following multiple charges stemming from incidents in...
Leavenworth man who pointed gun at officers and was shot pleas to multiple counts