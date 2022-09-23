Red Friday and home-opener generate more than $940,000 for Ronald McDonald House charities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than $940,000 was raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City through the sale of flags and 50/50 raffle tickets during Red Friday on Friday, Sept. 9.

Flag sales alone accounted for more than $840,000. Over $4.5 million has been raised for the charity through Red Friday sales over the past 10 years.

“Chiefs Kingdom and the KC community showed up enormously for sick children and their families at at Ronald McDonald House Charities of KC,” said Tami Greenberg, the CEO of RMHC Kansas City.

The charity helps reduce the burden of childhood illness on children and their families while the children are receiving medical care in Kansas City-area hospitals.

“Red Friday remains one of the most unique and impactful traditions in Chiefs Kingdom, and the outpouring of support continues to prove how this community can unite and rally behind a cause,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

