Sal is an 11-year-old German shepherd mix who is the epitome of “gentle giant.”

He is incredibly sweet and calm, and expresses himself through his soulful eyes.

Sal had a rough beginning to life, but is thriving in his foster home. He needs to find his FURever home!

Wanna meet Sal? Follow this link to schedule a meet-and-greet.

