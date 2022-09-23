Overland Park woman with history of shoplifting pleads guilty to misdemeanor thefts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Overland Park woman accused of shoplifting multiple times has entered a guilty plea in two charges filed against her.

Kelli Jo Bauer, 52, will be sentenced Nov. 15.

If Bauer’s name and face look familiar to you, it is because we have reported about her stealing items in the past.

In the 2015 case, she was accused of using social media to advertise more than 1,000 pieces of women’s clothing as being for sale. Detectives found racks of high-end clothing and counterfeit purses when they raided her home. The authorities removed more than a dozen carloads-full of evidence over two days. Those items include everything from clothing to home goods. Some people posted on KCTV5′s Facebook page at the time and said they hoped their stolen goods were found as a result of that investigation.

In 2017, she pleaded guilty to stealing $100,000 worth of high-end clothing from area stores.

Then, in 2018, KCTV5 News reported that she had been caught taking about $300 worth of clothes from an Old Navy in Overland Park.

Additionally: “In 2007, Bauer was charged with two counts of felony theft that was dropped to a misdemeanor with a guilty plea in 2008 to criminal deprivation of property,” KCTV5 News reported in 2015. “She was again arrested for misdemeanor theft in 2013 and prosecutors obtained a conviction in that case when she pled guilty.”

