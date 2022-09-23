Leavenworth man who pointed gun at officers and was shot pleas to multiple counts

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man was convicted Friday of two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer that occurred Feb. 13, 2022.

The man, Donald Sidney Barden Jr., was also convicted of a second case of residential burglary and a third case of auto burglary and felony criminal damage to property from Feb. 11, 2022.

According to Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson, Barden entered a vehicle in the 700 block of Dakota Street with the intention of stealing valuables inside in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2022. Investigating officers found a wallet containing identification cards with Barden’s name inside the vehicle.

Later that morning, Barden forced his way into a residence in the 700 block of Cheyenne Street with what Thompson said was an intention of stealing keys to the homeowner’s vehicle. Barden found the keys but was prevented from stealing the vehicle by the homeowner. He fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Two days later, Thompson said officers were called to the intersection of 5th and Seneca Streets after a caller reported a man with a gun at that location. When they arrived, officers found Barden standing in the middle of the intersection armed with a glock pistol.

Following attempts to de-escalate the situation, officers shot Barden after he raised his gun and ran toward them. He was immediately transported to the University of Kansas Hospital. Later, it was found Barden’s gun was unloaded. Barden has since recovered from his injuries.

“The crimes this man committed are the crimes we all worry about,” said Thompson. “It’s why we lock our cars, houses, and having a gun pointed at them is the biggest fear officers have when they go to work. We are grateful for the officer’s work in this case and our victim’s willingness to testify to assure we got these convictions.”

Barden will be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28.

